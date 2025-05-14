Dodgers Injured Superstar Goes Through Grueling Treatment to Play Everyday
The Los Angeles Dodgers are extremely lucky to have Freddie Freeman on their team.
From his October heroics that made him an eternal baseball legend to his 1.145 OPS to kick off 2025, the eight-time All-Star is a crucial part of the organization. The sacrifices that he makes to simply step into the batter's box every game may prove to be just as impressive.
Part of Freeman's Fall Classic legend in 2024 was that he played through broken cartilage in his rib while hitting on a sprained ankle that would later require surgery.
Precautionary measures like feeling a pain in his rib before a game and tweaking his now-surgically-repaired ankle in the shower held him out of a few early-season contests, but the process that Freeman revealed to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris about how he is now batting .366 and recently had a 14-game hitting streak show how superhuman the World Series MVP is.
Freeman claimed that he receives "about an hour and a half" of ankle treatment before each game. This is complete with tape and heel lifts on and around his cleats to try and lessen the ankle getting jammed.
Manager Dave Roberts recognizes all that Freeman does, but also noted how smart the superstar is being with his ankle.
“He’s been ailing,” Roberts said. “But he’s moving really well. And he’s doing a really nice job of sort of playing with a governor, managing it, knowing when to pick his spots, manage his work, all that.”
The training staff has told Freeman that the All-Star break should be a time to target when he, “might not have to do as much treatment."
“I’m looking forward to that,” Freeman said.
