Dodgers Pitcher to Miss More Time Than Expected Following Unfortunate MRI Results
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips will be sidelined for several weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow, as MRI results indicate that the injury is more severe than initially expected.
Phillips noted that he was experiencing soreness in his forearm, and initially, the team decided to place him on the 15-day injured list as a precautionary measure to prevent overworking the pitcher who had just returned from injury on April 19.
Manager Dave Roberts initially believed Phillips would not require an MRI; however, he eventually had one, which revealed inflammation but no structural issues with the elbow, the skipper told reporters.
Roberts stated that Phillips would not pick up a baseball for "a couple of weeks," and then he would begin a throwing program to return to the bullpen.
“It’s inflammation in his elbow so it’s just going to take some time,” Roberts told reporters.
“We’re going to take some time with Evan because as we said from the outset he’s so valuable going forward we have to be mindful and cautious with the buildup.”
When Phillips was placed on the IL Wednesday, Roberts claimed that he could have "absolutely" pitched that day and that he would be pitching again after he is removed from the injured list.
Roberts has clarified that the injury is more severe than he initially thought.
“Yeah I think it is, just to be frank,” he said. “You’re going from potentially pitching that night to saying I just can’t get loose to going on the IL.
“But … am I concerned about it? No.”
Phillips is far from the only pitcher on the IL; Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Grove, Gavin Stone, Clayton Kershaw, Emmet Sheehan, and Michael Kopech are all recovering, stretching the team thin and relying on organizational depth to navigate the upcoming months.
The Dodgers are still leading the National League West and have managed to keep finding ways to win with their offense. However, as the team approaches fall, some of these arms will need to get healthy for the team to meet its title aspirations.
