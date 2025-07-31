Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Involved in Massive 3-Team Trade in Deadline Shocker

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia (67) bats against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia (67) bats against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers took part in a three-team trade with the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, bringing in relievers Adam Serinowski and Paul Gervase and catcher Ben Rortvedt in exchange for catcher Hunter Feduccia.

The Rays received Feduccia from the Dodgers and right-hander Brian Van Belle from the Cincinnati, shipping out starting pitcher Zack Littell to the Wild Card-hopeful Reds.

This story will be updated...

