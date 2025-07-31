Shohei Ohtani Leaves Dodgers' Game With Possible Injury
Shohei Ohtani was removed from his sixth start of the season for the Dodgers Wednesday in Cincinnati with an apparent injury in the fourth inning. He remained in the game as a designated hitter, however.
"As soon as they came back up there was a clear sense of relief once Shohei came back into the dugout," Kirsten Watson reported on the SportsNet LA broadcast of the game. "He was stretching his lower half, so it does seem like there's something there."
Ohtani allowed a run in the first inning, then was cruising until the very end of his outing, which ended with him leaving the mound with manager Dave Roberts and an athletic trainer. He threw six consecutive balls before turning the game over to the bullpen.
Ohtani bequeathed a first-and-third, no-out situation to reliever Anthony Banda with the Dodgers holding a 2-1 lead over the Reds.
Banda immediately allowed a sacrifice fly to Will Benson that allowed Noelvi Marte to tag up and score from third base, beating Andy Pages' throw from center field. But the left-hander got out of the inning without allowing further damage, keeping the score tied at 2.
Ohtani threw 51 pitches in completing three innings, allowing five hits and two runs, walking two batters and striking out four.
The Dodgers were hoping Ohtani would finish four innings before turning the game over to Emmet Sheehan. The right-hander is serving as a long reliever in a piggyback role as he works his way back from 2024 elbow surgery.
With a game-time temperature of 90 degrees and 56 percent humidity forecast for Cincinnati, the possibility of any player suffering a cramp related to dehydration is high. That would be the best-case scenario for Ohtani and the Dodgers, who have handled their two-way star with extreme caution in his return to pitching this year.
Ohtani, the 2024 National League MVP, had increased his workload from one inning in each of his first two starts, to two innings in his next two, and three innings in his next two (including Wednesday).
As the Dodgers' DH and leadoff hitter, Ohtani is leading the National League in slugging percentage (.612), runs (100), home runs (38) and OPS (.989). He was cleared to at least stand in the on-deck circle in the fifth inning, raising the possibility he will bat for himself in the sixth inning and stay in the game.
Ohtani entered Wednesday's game with a .272 batting average, .377 on-base percentage, and 73 RBIs.
If the Dodgers need to give Ohtani extra rest before his next start, they might reverse course on Roberts' announcement earlier Wednesday that Dustin May was moving to the bullpen.
Thursday marks an off-day in the schedule. That gives the Dodgers time to evaluate Ohtani's health — and to make any trades before the 6 p.m. deadline.
