Dodgers’ James Outman With Team as Teoscar Hernandez, Kiké Hernández Injuries Loom
Outfielder James Outman is with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Milwaukee ahead of their three-game set against the Brewers.
There is likely a roster move incoming as Teoscar Hernández, Tommy Edman, and Kiké Hernández have been dealing with their respective injuries.
Teoscar Hernández has been dealing with left foot soreness and underwent scans on Sunday after fouling a ball off of his foot on Saturday. The initial testing has come back clean, but the outfielder has been out throughout the weekend.
Kiké Hernández is dealing with left elbow soreness that has been nagging him for about a month. He was sidelined for Sunday's finale against the Houston Astros.
Edman is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right pinky toe, but according to Kirsten Watson, no IL stint is likely.
The veterans in the lineup dealing with their ailments is almost troublesome, but with the All-Star Break right around the corner, perhaps rest is what will be best at the moment. It is unclear whether Outman is with the team simply on the taxi squad, or if he will have a more substantial stay in L.A.
Outman is putting together quite a productive year in Triple-A, hitting .289/.378/.592 with an OPS of .970. Across his 70 appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and 74 RBIs.
When he is in the majors, however, it is a different story.
In just 27 at-bats with the Dodgers this season, he is hitting .125. In his 53 appearances with the team last year, he was hitting an abysmal .147.
The increased output in Triple-A will hopefully translate to the big leagues once again as Outman prepares for his next stint on the Dodgers, regardless of how long it will last.
