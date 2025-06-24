Dodgers Legend Wins Prestigious Award
The MLB Players Alumni Association chose Dodgers legend Kirk Gibson as the third winner of the Fred Valentine Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday.
Gibson, 68, follows Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson and longtime major league coach and manager Rene Lachemann as the only winners of the prestigious award.
More news: Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Discusses Trading for Starting Pitcher at Deadline
According to the MLBPAA, the annual award honors the legacy of Fred Valentine, "who embodied integrity, service in the community, and passion towards serving others."
Valentine, an outfielder who played parts of seven seasons in the majors, was among the founders of the MLBPAA in 1982. His eponymous award recognizes "an Alumni member who carries those same values forward."
"Through Kirk’s impact in the community and the creation of the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s, we are proud to celebrate him on Wednesday, June 25th, during our Alumni Day at Comerica Park!" the MLBPAA announced on Twitter/X.
More news: Dodgers Issue Rare Statement Amid ICE Presence Outside Stadium Gates
Gibson's walk-off home in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series is a signature moment in franchise history, and ultimately paved the way to the Dodgers' upset victory over the favored Oakland Athletics.
Gibson spent three memorable years in Los Angeles (1988-90). After signing as a free agent in January 1988, he captured the National League MVP award in his first season as a Dodger, before delivering his postseason heroics.
More news: Did Dodgers Try to Trade for Rafael Devers Before Giants Blockbuster?
"Kirk Gibson has raised enormous amounts of money for Parkinson's Disease with his Foundation and it will keep raising money into the future," said Tim Leary, among Gibson's teammates on the 1988 team, in a statement relayed by the MLBPAA. "This assists people that now have Parkinson's and is working for a cure. Tremendous leadership!"
Helena Valentine, Fred Valentine's widow, wrote a letter to Gibson relayed by the MLBPAA.
More news: Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Talks Potentially Trading for Michael Conforto Replacement
"Like my late husband Fred, you have used the platform that baseball has provided to give back to the community in meaningful ways," Helena Valentine wrote. "Your actions serve as an example to us all, showing how we can use our talents and notoriety to bless others.
"We are deeply grateful for individuals like you, Mr. Gibson, who dedicate themselves to making a difference in the lives of others. We offer our continued prayers for blessings upon you, your wife JoAnn, your family, and fans as you continue your important work. Your tireless efforts to raise money and awareness for Parkinson's Disease are truly inspiring. Your dedication to this cause demonstrates remarkable strength and compassion."
For more Dodgers news visit Dodgers on SI.