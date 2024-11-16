Dodgers Likely to Compete With 2 AL Teams For 200-Strikeout Ace on Trade Market: Report
The offseason is the perfect time to fix dysfunctional parts of a team’s lineup. For the Dodgers, the starting rotation was a glaring issue throughout the regular season.
Not a single starting pitcher who was on the Dodgers roster the entire season escaped the plague of injuries in the rotation. Reigning National League All-Star and the Dodgers’ ace Tyler Glasnow was sidelined for the entire stretch run to the World Series title. But, now that the offseason has arrived, the Dodgers’ front office can acquire some reinforcements for the rotation.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently reported the Dodgers are among three teams vying for Chicago White Sox southpaw starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are linked to Crochet, as well.
This is not the first time the Dodgers have expressed interest in Crochet. At the trade deadline, the Los Angeles front office attempted to negotiate a deal with Chicago but could not come to an agreement. The Dodgers reportedly offered rookie starting pitcher River Ryan, who posted a 1.33 ERA across four MLB starts this season.
However, the White Sox had a specific target in mind: The Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect, catcher Dalton Rushing. Los Angeles was not willing to trade Rushing as he is expected to make his MLB debut next season, according to his MLB prospect profile. Rushing earned his first promotion to Triple-A in August this season.
Although Bowden did not predict which players the Dodgers would trade for Crochet, the franchise has a lot of young talent to offer the White Sox. After one of the worst seasons in baseball history, Chicago is in a rebuilding phase. The Dodgers, Red Sox, and Orioles have young position players that could develop into key pieces for Chicago.
Crochet has garnered attention from several teams, especially because he is one of the cheaper pitching trade targets. Last season, Crochet earned an $800,000 salary, but he is open to signing a huge contract extension.
Crochet avoided injury and reached the 100-inning mark for the first time as a big leaguer. He pitched 146 innings, which is by far the highest of his career as he transitioned to being a starting pitcher. The 25-year-old also had 209 strikeouts, which ranked fourth in the American League. As a result of his standout season, Crochet earned his first AL All-Star selection.