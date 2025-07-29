Dodgers to Promote Top Prospect for Potential MLB Debut: Reports
The top-rated infield prospect in the Dodgers organization is getting the call to the big leagues.
According to multiple reports Monday, infielder Alex Freeland will join the Dodgers in Cincinnati from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was first to report the promotion of Freeland, the Dodgers' third-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Freeland, 23, is the No. 3 overall prospect in the Dodgers' system according to MLB Pipeline.
In his first full season with the Dodgers' top farm team, Freeland is slashing .253/.377/.421 with 12 home runs, 71 runs batted in and an OPS of .799. He has 100 strikeouts in 453 plate appearances, a number balanced only somewhat by his 75 walks. Freeland also has 17 stolen bases in 23 attempts with the Comets.
According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on Twitter/X, it remains to be determined if Freeland will be activated once he arrives and, if so, what the corresponding 26-man move would be.
The Dodgers would not have to make a corresponding 40-man roster move to add Freeland.
Freeland is a switch-hitter who makes more contact and has more impact from the left side of the plate, according to the scouting report from MLB Pipeline: "He has a quick bat and good feel for launching balls in the air to his pull side, which could translate into 20 homers per year."
Freeland has played shortstop and third base exclusively this season at Oklahoma City. The Dodgers have had a need for a third baseman ever since Max Muncy injured his knee earlier this month. Muncy is slated to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Comets on Tuesday, which makes the timing of Freeland's promotion curious.
The timing of Freeland's promotion — if it happens — is further complicated by his recent performance at the plate. His surface stats are unimpressive: a .190 batting average, .346 on-base percentage, and .298 slugging percentage in 21 games this month.
June was Freeland's best Month by OPS (.898) — a .246/.419/.478 slash line, with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 19 games.
The move also comes as the Dodgers scour the trade market for possible moves in advance of the 3 p.m. (PT) Thursday trade deadline. It's difficult to imagine Freeland would be replacing a starting infielder about to be traded by the 61-45 Dodgers.
In any event, fans might get their first look at a player who has been knocking on the door of the big leagues all season.
