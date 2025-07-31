Dodgers Lose Out on $26 Million Cy Young Winner in Major Trade Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly in conversations with the Cleveland Guardians about right-handed starting pitcher Shane Bieber ahead of the trade deadline.
On Thursday, however, Bieber was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in a major deadline move. The Guardians received pitching prospect Khal Stephen.
Bieber is a two-time American League All-Star and won the All-Star Most Valuable Player in his first appearance in 2019. He also won the AL Cy Young Award in 2020 and the AL Gold Glove in 2022 while playing for Cleveland.
The 30-year-old only made two starts last season but did not allow any runs through those 12 innings. Bieber underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in April 2024 and has yet to pitch this season.
The Guardians sent Bieber on his first rehab assignment on May 30. He faced a minor setback in his progression in June but made his third rehab start on Tuesday with Double-A Akron and threw 57 pitches.
Bieber is expected to be ready to return to the rotation sometime in August.
The Guardians are selling, having now traded Bieber with the intention of also trading All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan.
Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase was a top trade target for many teams but has since been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave until Aug. 31 as MLB investigates his involvement in sports betting. Without Clase, the Guardians will be much more likely to trade Bieber and Kwan.
The Dodgers have been dealing with multiple injuries in their rotation all season. Los Angeles recently got All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow back and two-way player Shohei Ohtani has started pitching again.
Two-time Cy Young award pitcher Blake Snell is going to return to the mound during the Dodgers’ series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Additionally, rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki could return in August.
The Dodgers could have used another reliable starter like Bieber in their rotation, but could still look to acquire Kwan from the Guardians. Los Angeles could look to replace struggling left fielder Michael Conforto, and the franchise has been linked to Kwan ahead of the deadline.
