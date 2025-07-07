Dodgers Make Massive 5-Player Roster Shuffle as Key Veteran Heads to Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled outfielder James Outman and right-handed pitcher Julian Fernandez, optioned right-hander Justin Wrobleski, and placed Kike Hernandez on the 10-day injured list and designating infielder CJ Alexander for assignment.
The decision to option Wrobleski comes two days after his outing against the Houston Astros on Sunday, during which he allowed five runs through 4.2 innings pitched. Hernandez has been battling left elbow soreness over the course of the last month.
Fernandez has made 24 appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, and has a 4.08 ERA through 28.2 innings. Outside of a rocky month of April, he has allowed just six runs in 21 innings for the Comets.
The right-hander has played six games in MLB, allowing eight runs in 6.2 innings in 2021 for the Colorado Rockies.
Outman is a familiar face in the Dodgers clubhouse, as it will be the second time this season he has been called up from Triple-A. As he usually does, Outman tore up Triple-A after the Dodgers sent him down, hitting 12 homers since being optioned May 19.
In Triple-A this season, Outman has a .289/.378/.592 slash line with 20 homers and 74 RBIs in 70 games.
The Dodgers claimed Alexander from the New York Yankees on July 3, and in turn, DFA'd Steward Berroa. Alexander played in two games with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets, hitting .143 across seven at-bats.
