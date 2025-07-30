Dodgers Make Massive Dustin May Announcement Amid Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Dodgers might view Dustin May as a long-term solution for their starting rotation. They might view him as the finishing piece needed to complete a major trade.
For now, they view him as a reliever.
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Cincinnati, including Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, that May will shift to the bullpen at least temporarily. The right-hander will be available for multi-inning relief outings starting Friday when the Dodgers visit the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Dodgers are set to activate left-hander Blake Snell from the injured list Saturday in Tampa Bay, Roberts said, giving the Dodgers the (at least mostly) full starting rotation they have long envisioned.
With Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani all healthy, the Dodgers will send May to the bullpen. He's 6-7 with a 4.85 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) this season.
May's only relief appearance this season came in a piggyback role with Ohtani on July 21. May pitched well, tossing 4.2 shutout innings to pick up the victory.
Wednesday, right-hander Emmet Sheehan will piggyback with Ohtani in Cincinnati. Sheehan, 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA in five games since returning from the injured list, would appear to be the favorite to piggyback with Ohtani going forward.
Still to be determined: when Ohtani can assume a more traditional starter's innings limit, and who will be the designated sixth starter — if the Dodgers have one at all — while they await the return of Roki Sasaki from his shoulder injury.
Sasaki, a 23-year-old rookie, is 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in eight starts. He is reportedly scheduled to face hitters this weekend in Arizona.
May, 27, is eligible for free agency after the season. His walk year has been dotted with inconsistency; the scoreless outing against the Twins was his only scoreless outing of the season.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported, citing a source briefed on the club’s plans, that if the Dodgers trade May, it would "likely" be for an outfielder and not a reliever.
The trade deadline is 3 p.m. PT Thursday. The Dodgers have been eerily quiet up until now. While their pitching staff will look different after the deadline, it's unclear where May will fit in — if he's on the team at all.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.