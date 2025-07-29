Reno Shooting Takes Place Right Outside Dodgers’ Triple-A Affiliate Hotel
In the early hours Monday morning, the Oklahoma City Comets packed up and left the Grand Sierra Resort in advance of a flight home following Sunday's game against the Triple-A Reno Aces.
A mere three and a half hours later, Comets broadcaster Alex Freedman wrote on Twitter/X, the popular hotel/casino near the California border became the site of a fatal shooting.
The Associated Press reported that three people were killed and three others were wounded when a gunman opened fire in the valet parking area outside the GSR around 7:30 a.m. Police then shot the suspect and arrested him, officials said.
According to the AP, "the gunman walked up to the casino-hotel’s valet parking area, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a group of people, police said. His gun initially malfunctioned, but he quickly was able to get it to shoot multiple times before fleeing on foot through the parking lot where he encountered an armed casino security guard. Crawforth said the gunman opened fire on the guard, who returned fire as the shooter fled again."
According to KOLO-TV, the suspect opened fire on Reno Police Department officers at the scene, hitting a patrol car. Multiple officers from the Reno Police Department then opened fire, striking the suspect.
The gunman’s motive is still unknown, and there is no known connection between the suspect and the victims, Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth (whose department is leading the investigation) told CNN.
Officials have not publicly identified the suspect.
Oklahoma City lost 6-2 to the Reno Aces on Sunday. They do not have a game Monday, and host the Salt Lake Bees at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma City team went 4-2 in six games in Reno, bringing their record for the second half of the Pacific Coast League season to 17-10. The Aces are 8-19.
Reno's next game is also on the road, Tuesday in Las Vegas.
