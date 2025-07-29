Dodgers Make Massive Roster Move, Place Key Infielder on Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed infielder Hyeseong Kim on the injured list with left shoulder bursitis.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have selected the contract of Alex Freeland, as the No. 3 overall prospect in the Dodgers' system is set to make his MLB debut.
Kim's shoulder injury has been bothering him for the last week as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts claimed that it may have been messing with some of his offense. Kim has just two hits in his last 12 at-bats.
“I think it’s been affecting his swing a little bit," Roberts said. "I think that’s some of the reason why there’s a little bit more swing and miss than there has been."
Kim still was present in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, but went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.
On the year, Kim is hitting .304/.338/.406 with a .744 OPS. He has 12 stolen bases, 15 RBIs, and a bWAR of 1.7 across his 58 appearances for LA.
The instant fan favorite missing time will surely be a blow to LA, but Kim's replacement has been waiting for his opportunity in the big leagues for quite some time.
Freeland is a switch-hitting shortstop/third baseman who is the No. 35 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list.
This season in Triple-A Oklahoma City, Freeland hit .253/.377/.421 with a .798 OPS. Across four seasons working through the farm, Freeland has a similar .253/.372/.416 slash line with a .788 OPS.
In 2024, Freeland ranked sixth across the minor leagues with 91 walks on the year and will hope to keep up his plate discipline at the major league level.
The 23-year-old appears to be ready for his opportunity, as Kim will now focus on his recovery and getting back to the diamond. In the meantime, all eyes will be on Freeland ahead of his imminent debut.
