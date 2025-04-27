Dodgers Manager Admits He's Surprised With Max Muncy's Struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a 17-10 start this season, but Max Muncy is off to a frustrating beginning to the 2025 campaign.
Muncy has four hits in his last 10 games with nine strikeouts. Through 25 games this season, Muncy is batting .167 with an OPS of .513, but over his previous nine seasons, he boasts a batting average of .228 with a .826 OPS.
The struggles in 2025 are concerning, but one of the most notable stats where Muncy currently has a goose egg is the home run department. For someone who is just two seasons removed from tying his career high dinger mark (36), Muncy has yet to hit a long ball this year.
Manager Dave Roberts admitted that he is surprised with his third baseman and spoke on how the veteran is trying to get out of the lackluster skid.
“You know what’s interesting is there are some balls barreled that aren’t going out, but also there’s still a lot of swing and miss,” Roberts said. “So it just, it’s all sort of, right now, pretty puzzling, but I know he’s trying to find his way out.
“But yeah, I mean, to think through April he hasn’t hit a homer, I think that surprises everyone.”
Defensively, Muncy is having a slightly below-average season. FanGraphs has the veteran as a -1 Outs Above Average measurement compared to other third basemen around the league.
Things started to escalate last week after a loss against the Chicago Cubs, when Muncy was heckled upon leaving Wrigley Field.
"You suck," the heckler shouted at Muncy. "I'm gonna fight you. (Expletive) you."
That kind of behavior is unacceptable to any player, especially one as demonstrated as Muncy is.
When Muncy is making contact with the ball, great things happen as he has proven time and time again, but much like what his manager said, the veteran is finding his way out and will hopefully get back to more familiar form soon.
