Dodgers Manager Reveals Concern Level After Blake Snell Shut Down From Throwing With Setback
Blake Snell’s rehab from shoulder inflammation hit a roadblock when he experienced discomfort while playing catch on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Chicago.
While most teams would be naturally concerned with an injury to a two-time Cy Young Award winner who signed a five-year, $182 million offseason contract, Roberts' attitude toward Snell's setback was relatively cool.
“I wouldn’t say concerning,” the manager told reporters, including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group. “Because part of the messaging from us to Blake is, it’s about later on in the season. And if there’s any type of discomfort, let’s not try to fight through it.
“So, I say this a lot, given where we’re at right now on the calendar, not concerned at all.”
Snell, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after his April 2 start against the Detroit Tigers, may undergo additional imaging on his shoulder later this week.
Snell had shown promise from the outset of his first season in a Dodger uniform. He posted a 2.00 ERA over two starts and a 1-0 record.
However, the two starts were a bit uncharacteristic for the 32-year-old left-hander. Snell struggled with command, managing just four strikeouts and eight walks across nine innings.
Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2024 after his lone season with the San Francisco Giants. He threw his first career no-hitter with San Francisco on Aug. 2 of last year with Cincinnati.
The best game of Snell's career followed a series of fits and starts that saw him go 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in 23.2 innings in the first half of the 2024 season.
Therein lies one reason Roberts can slow-play Snell's return to the mound: Rushing the lefty back didn't work out well a year ago.
Another reason: The Dodgers' rotation is about to get reinforcements.
While Roberts deployed a bullpen game in Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs, Tony Gonsolin enjoyed a successful rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Gonsolin's fourth rehab appearance saw him pitch five innings against the Salt Lake Bees, allowing four hits, two runs, two walks, and striking out three. He's allowed a total of five runs in 14 minor league innings, with only 12 hits against him and 16 strikeouts on his ledger.
If Gonsolin returns to his pre-elbow-injury form, it would ease concern around Snell, who suddenly seems farther away from a return than he did when the week began.
