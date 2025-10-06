Dodgers Manager Reveals Why He Won't Name Roki Sasaki the Team's Closer
Before the postseason, there was speculation whether rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki would make the Dodgers playoff roster. The 23-year-old had struggled at times in his first season of MLB play and missed much of the season with a right shoulder injury.
However, now Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is facing questions as to whether Sasaki will serve as the team's closer this postseason.
Sasaki made his second appearance in the postseason in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. After the Dodgers turned a one-run deficit to a two-run lead in the seventh, thanks to a three-run homer from Teoscar Hernandez, Sasaki entered the ninth inning for his first playoff closing opportunity.
Sasaki took just 11 pitches to get through the inning, throwing nine strikes, one strikeout and allowing one hit — a double to outfielder Max Kepler.
Closer has been perhaps the Dodgers most speculated position this season, as relievers Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott have both shown how unreliable they can be at times when closing out a game. However, Roberts is not yet ready to commit to naming Sasaki the team's closer.
"I just don't want to be pigeonholed into the ninth because with the way this lineup is constructed, there could be different ways where the eighth could present itself where he could be the best option. But I do consider him one of our top highest-leverage relievers for sure," Roberts said on Sunday.
Roberts added that he hopes to have Sasaki available for Monday's Game 2 in Philadelphia.
He also added some insight in how he's seen Sasaki mature and grow as a major leaguer throughout the recent weeks. Sasaki made his return to the mound on Sept. 24 after over four months away from the major leagues. Sasaki made just two appearances in September, tossing a combined two innings, allowing one hit, four strikeouts and zero earned runs.
"Yeah, you know, we saw him pitch in leverage as a reliever," Roberts said. "Then we saw him go on the road. We saw him give up a double in Seattle -- see how he responded to getting hit, to having a guy on base, to then be thrust into on the road, in a save situation, give up a double. And how he continued to attack the zone, get the grounder, get the pop-up was very valuable information. Not surprising from I don't think any of us, but it was still good to see that.
"I just felt confident in him that he'd be able to handle his emotions in any circumstance. But I think it makes us all feel better once you see him in certain spots and how he responds."
