Dodgers' Max Muncy Opens Up On 'Devastating' Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy spoke about his most recent injury, a strained oblique, just eight games after making his return fromthe injured list with a bone bruise.
Muncy first landed on the injured list in early July with a bone bruise in his knee following a collision at third base against the Chicago White Sox July 2. He spent just over a month on the injured list, making his return towards the beginning of August.
The Dodgers struggled during their stretch without the All-Star, and had the lowest scoring offense in MLB during his time on the injured list.
He featured in eight games in August, batting .348 with four home runs and nine RBIs during that stretch. After missing a few games, the Dodgers once again placed Muncy on the injured list on Aug. 15.
“That was a devastating blow to me mentally,” Muncy said. “It’s a real gut punch. It’s almost one where you have to come back mentally as much as physically and that’s what I’m trying to stay on top of.”
Luckily for the Dodgers, Muncy is looking to make his return soon. Despite leaving the stadium early on Friday due to a cold, Muncy is still scheduled to face the velocity machine Sunday and head out to his rehab assignment next week.
Manager Dave Roberts revealed he expects Muncy to make his return in the Dodgers' series against the Baltimore Orioles, which begins Sept. 5.
Muncy is a huge addition for the Dodgers, who are still struggling for consistency at the plate in his absence. The Dodgers didn't score in their loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks in their series opener on Friday, and are in desperate need of a game-changing bat.
The Dodgers are also expecting to get Hyeseong Kim and Tommy Edman back soon, both of whom will be important pieces for the remainder of the season and postseason.
The San Diego Padres also dropped their opening game of a three-game series Friday, so the Dodgers' two-game lead at the top of the NL West stayed intact. They will look to bounce back against the D-backs in the second game of their three-game set against Arizona, which begins Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT.
