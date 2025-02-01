Dodgers May Have Another Big Move in Them This Offseason, Says GM

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes says “you never say never” and “we’ll continue to be opportunistic” about if more stars may be coming. Oh my! Gomes does admit they like what’s done so far



