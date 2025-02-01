Dodgers May Have Another Big Move in Them This Offseason, Says GM
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acted with a sense of urgency this winter. No other club has been more aggressive than the defending champions throughout the offseason.
However, there could be a few more signings ahead of the 2025 season. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said "never say never" when he was asked whether the team would be bringing more talent to the roster in a recent interview with New York Post Sports.
"We've obviously stayed in touch with Kersh and I think our sentiments are out there and we know Kersh also wants to be a Dodger for life," Gomes told MLB insider Jon Heyman. "So we'll continue to be in contact with him.
"On the other front, you never say never and we'll continue to be opportunistic at looking at places at how to round out the roster. But we feel very happy with what we've done to this point. And if spring training started tomorrow, we feel like we'd be in a very good place."
The Dodgers are still expected to sign veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw before the season begins. There was some speculation as to whether the Dodgers would re-sign Kershaw after landing Roki Sasaki, but the organization publicly stated their plans to orchestrate a reunion with the beloved veteran.
Beyond signing Kershaw, Gomes essentially leaves the door open for another deal to be inked. The 40-man roster is overflowing with talent.
On Thursday, the Dodgers had to designate veteran reliever Ryan Brasier for assignment in order to make room for newly-acquired reliever Kirby Yates.
The Dodgers have no shortage of talent on the roster, and it's hard to imagine how the team could get even better. Nevertheless, this offseason has shown the Dodgers will continue to bring stars to Hollywood regardless of what the rest of the baseball world thinks.
One player fans are hoping the Dodgers bring back is utility man Kiké Hernández. Though his numbers aren't the strongest, his energy in the clubhouse is invaluable. But the question remains: is there room for Hernández on the roster?
