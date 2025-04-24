Dodgers' Mookie Betts Surprisingly Gives Up Off-The-Field Hobby
Mookie Betts is a superstar athlete on the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. For many, that is already a title that can consume most of one's life, but Betts is truly one of a kind.
From the unprecedented move of swapping positions from right field to shortstop, his off-the-field bowling prowess, and even his podcast, the eight-time All-Star keeps busy and dominates every extracurricular activity he challenges himself to succeed in.
There's just one hobby he does off the diamond that he recently revealed he is giving up: Pickleball.
More news: Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández Could Do Home Run Derby Again Under One Condition
The popularity of the sport has been sweeping the nation over the last few years, but the three-time champion is swearing off of it for now.
“I’m done. I don’t play anymore. I got hooked on golf again,” Betts said to ESPN. “I’m playing shortstop now. I don’t have time to be doing all that running and stuff.”
It makes sense given the increased workload at shortstop compared to that of right field, but Betts has a point about the increased cardio, let alone injury risk, with the constant changes of direction and interval running, compared to golf.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman even stepped in via ESPN's Jesse Rogers about how polarizing the game has been for his players.
“We had many a conversation about it last spring,” Friedman said. “I don’t think it’s a great thing for the Dodgers’ ultimate success for a lot of guys to be playing pickleball.”
More news: Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani Will Be Even Better Now for Dodgers
An intense spring training showdown between coaches and executives included intensity, trash talk, and even the Triple-A manager taking home a five-figure prize.
The two teams don't often share similar viewpoints, but manager Mike Shildt of the San Diego Padres seems to agree that the competitive nature combined with injury risk might have gotten a little out of hand.
"I'm not going to lie to you. It got so competitive, we had to take a break," Shildt said to ESPN.
Perhaps leaving pickleball behind will allow Betts to have more success in more of his other off-the-field hobbies, but there's no question that his duties to the Dodgers outweigh any outside activity.
More news: Dodgers' Bobby Miller Named Potential Trade Candidate at Deadline
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.