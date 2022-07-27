Dodgers News: LA Still On Track for a Historic Season

The golden rule for sports is it doesn't matter what you do in the regular season. Only the postseason matters, but for the Dodgers who are one of the favorites to win the World Series, the regular season is only just a sign for things to come.

Counting your chickens this early can be a bad sign, but the Dodgers have been scorching their competition with little sign of slowing down. Despite losing to the Washington Nationals on Monday and Tuesday, the Dodgers have gone 16-4 over their past 20 games and swept the San Francisco Giants at home in a four-game series for the first time in over three decades.

The Dodgers record for most wins in a regular season is 106, set in 2019 and 2021. Right now, the team is on pace to reach 108 wins with the all-time MLB record standing at 116 (2001 Mariners, 1906 Cubs).

To make the wins more impressive, the Dodgers have had their fair share of injuries throughout the season. Pitcher Walker Buehler has been out since June 10 with a Grade 2 right tendon flexor strain and pitcher Dustin May has been out with a torn UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery last May.

Both players, along with short term injuries from outfielder Chris Taylor and third baseman Justin Turner, solidify a strong core the Dodgers already have and huge potential on what it will be when they all return.

108 wins would be a great accomplishment, but all eyes are on the Dodgers to see if they can win their eighth World Series title.