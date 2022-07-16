It's no doubt that the Los Angeles Dodgers have set a pinnacle for being one of the best organizations in the country. Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal F.C. owner Stan Kroenke has taken notice and wasn't shy when saying his praise for Dodgers Chairman, Mark Walter and Todd Boehley.

The Dodgers ownership recently finalized a purchase for Chelsea F.C. (quotes via Mike Keegan MailOnline). Kroenke's quote should provide plenty of optimism for Chelsea fans.

"If I’m a Chelsea fan I feel pretty happy about it, I think this is the best ownership group in sports. Just all of the things because it’s passionate. As long as you are passionate about things in a good direction, you can’t lose and that’s the way I feel about Todd and Mark.”

Since the Dodgers were purchased in 2012 under Walter and his team, the Dodgers have won no less than 86 games in any of their full seasons and are currently on track to have their best season from a regular season win standpoint under Guggenheim.

More impressively, the Dodgers went on to appear in four of the last five NLCS, three of the last five World Series and securing the World Series championship in 2020.

The new ownership has not been afraid of signing or trading for new players, including the acquisitions of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals and the signing of Freddie Freeman from the Braves. Freeman went on to sign a six-year, $162 million contract.

Of course with every gain comes some losses for the team, with Corey Seager most recently signing a massive 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers. Despite the losses, the Dodgers don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

If Chelsea F.C. can come close to emulating what the Dodgers have done, fans have a lot of great things to look forward to in the horizon.