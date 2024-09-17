Dodgers News: Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Schedule Reveals Potential Postseason Issue
Yoshinobu Yamamoto wasn't perfect on Monday night in Atlanta. but he was good enough to escape his start unscathed.
Yamamoto allowed the leadoff batter to reach safely in all four innings. Three times, he faced a runner on third with fewer than two outs, and his splitter command was inconsistent.
Zero runs scored and the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled away for a convincing 9-0 win to split the four-game series.
For the rookie right-hander, the start checked off another box by pushing his total pitch count to 72.
The Dodgers are letting Yamamoto build up his stamina in big-league games due because they have few alternatives. Yamamoto, who signed a record 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers last December, might be their best shot at having a series-changing No. 1 starter in October.
However, the Dodgers' current plan calls for Yamamoto to continue pitching on extra day's rest through the playoffs.
“This is something that when we acquired him this is something we planned on doing,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s kind of where we’re at. We’ve got to figure out how best to keep him fresh, sharp, prepared, number one. Then number two, fill in the pieces.”
When asked if there was a possibility of pitching after four days in September and October, it didn't take long for Roberts to answer.
“I don’t think so," Roberts said about September.
“I’m not saying it’s not a possibility" he added about October, "but it's still unlikely. What we’ve done, we’re going to do everything we can to give him as much rest, as he’s had.”
What does this mean for the Dodgers in the postseason?
It means the Dodgers have limited use of their most talented starting pitcher, a competitive disadvantage against teams whose No. 1 starter might be available on short rest.
The impact of this disadvantage is minimized by the Dodgers' schedule. Yamamoto would likely pitch just once in the NLDS, unless he starts Game 1 (which would affect Jack Flaherty’s availability). Travel days also allow Yamamoto to pitch twice in a best-of-seven series in later rounds.
Of Yamamoto's 16 starts this season, half have been on five days' rest, while the rest came on six or more. A midseason stint on the injured list for a strained rotator cuff has hindered efforts to transition him to a more typical schedule.
“Maybe, if we would have been able to keep him healthy and work him into some situation like that,” Roberts said. “It wasn’t to be. So again, if something presents itself, if we’re fortunate enough to get to the postseason in that situation and it makes sense, it’s a conversation. But that’s not something we’re planning on right now.”