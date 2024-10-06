Dodgers News: Yoshinobu Yamamoto May Have Specific Reason For Game 1 Struggles vs Padres

"When he threw his fastball, his body seemed to be on-time a little bit more than when he threw his off-speed."



Was Yoshinobu Yamamoto tipping his pitches in Game 1?@theajramos on what he saw:#Dodgers | #LetsGoDodgers



🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbjGlC pic.twitter.com/Zla4MWbrry