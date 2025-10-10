Dodgers Notes: LA Advances to NLCS, Tanner Scott Out for Series, LA Trolls Yankees
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the NLCS for the 10th time since 2008, in walk-off fashion over the Philadelphia Phillies. The 11-inning thriller ended with the Dodgers prevailing, 2-1, after Andy Pages hit a ball back to the pitcher with two outs and the bases loaded, and an errant throw home led to the Dodgers becoming four wins away from another World Series berth.
In other news, Tanner Scott was away from the team during Game 3 of the NLDS, and manager Dave Roberts later revealed that it was due to undergoing a abscess incision procedure. The southpaw will do what he can to try and rejoin the team and get back to a struggling bullpen (that held it down when they needed to on Thursday).
Additionally, the Dodgers trolled the New York Yankees on Wednesday as the fans at Dodger Stadium were treated to a comedic moment during a tense NLDS contest. The Yankees were defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS and the Dodgers had some fun with the team they took down in last year's Fall Classic.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news:
