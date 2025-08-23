Dodgers Notes: Massive Roster Move, Max Muncy Injury Update, Pitcher Keeps Injury Mysterious
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 2-1 against the San Diego Padres, losing the lead in the National League West in the process.
The Dodgers' pitching staff delivered a quality outing, but the offense was completely absent other than an Alex Freeland home run.
Before the game, a star reliver who was a big addition during the winter was activated off the injured list. The emerging Dodgers pitching staff will get the addition of Tanner Scott.
As the team searches for offense, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on the injury status of third baseman Max Muncy.
Finally, Edgardo Henriquez was coy about the injury that had him in a boot during spring training, avoiding additional details.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Manager Has 5-Word Update on Max Muncy's Injury
Dodgers Activate Star Reliever, Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Series vs. Padres
Dodgers Pitcher Maintains Mystery Surrounding Source of Injury: 'I'd Rather Keep That To Myself'
Dave Roberts Expects Dodgers to Ride One Key Position Group to World Series
Dodgers Could 'Absolutely' Use Shohei Ohtani Out of Bullpen in Playoffs, Says LA Coach
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki May Not Return As Soon As Hoped, Says Insider
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.