Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Massive Roster Move, Max Muncy Injury Update, Pitcher Keeps Injury Mysterious

Nelson Espinal

Aug 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 2-1 against the San Diego Padres, losing the lead in the National League West in the process.

The Dodgers' pitching staff delivered a quality outing, but the offense was completely absent other than an Alex Freeland home run.

Before the game, a star reliver who was a big addition during the winter was activated off the injured list. The emerging Dodgers pitching staff will get the addition of Tanner Scott.

As the team searches for offense, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on the injury status of third baseman Max Muncy.

Finally, Edgardo Henriquez was coy about the injury that had him in a boot during spring training, avoiding additional details.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Manager Has 5-Word Update on Max Muncy's Injury

Dodgers Activate Star Reliever, Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Series vs. Padres

Dodgers Pitcher Maintains Mystery Surrounding Source of Injury: 'I'd Rather Keep That To Myself'

Dave Roberts Expects Dodgers to Ride One Key Position Group to World Series

Dodgers Could 'Absolutely' Use Shohei Ohtani Out of Bullpen in Playoffs, Says LA Coach

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki May Not Return As Soon As Hoped, Says Insider

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News