Dodgers Manager Has 5-Word Update on Max Muncy's Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a five-word update on All-Star third baseman Max Muncy, who is on the injured list with a right oblique strain.
Muncy played just eight games after returning from a bone bruise in early July, and made a clear impact on the Dodgers offense during that stretch. He batted .348 in his brief return, and had four home runs and nine RBIs in those games.
When asked about Muncy's condition, Roberts said the All-Star was "trending in the right direction."
After Muncy suffered the injury, Roberts also stated the third baseman will likely return before the end of the regular season.
“You kind of take it week to week and see when he can start baseball activities again to get him back,” Roberts said. “I don’t think anyone expects it to be season-ending, but hopefully it’s sooner than later.”
Muncy had a rough start to the season, batting just .194 with a single home run through April, however heated up in the months following and became one of the best hitters on the team.
From May 1 to July 2, the day he suffered the bone bruise, Muncy had 12 home runs and 50 RBIs, posting a .956 OPS while sporting a .282 batting average. He drove in more runs than any Dodger in that stretch and had a wRC+ of 164, which was less than just Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith on the team during that time.
The Dodgers will hope Muncy can return as soon as possible, as they are struggling for depth in the infield at the moment. Both Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim are injured at second base, and Kike Hernandez is also injured, which forced the Dodgers to pick up Buddy Kennedy off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays to help fill the hole at third base.
The Dodgers still lead the division, however that could change over the weekend, as they have a three-game series against the second-place San Diego Padres. The Padres are just one game behind the Dodgers, and are more than capable of overtaking them during this series, especially at Petco Park.
Blake Snell will hope to prevent such a thing from happening against his former team on the mound in the opening game of the series on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
