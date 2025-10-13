Dodgers Notes: Surprise Shohei Ohtani Decision, Roster Change Incoming, NLCS Starters Announced
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starters for the first two NLCS games, both of which exclude two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani from taking the mound as a starter.
Blake Snell is starting in Monday's Game 1, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start on Tuesday for Game 2.
The Dodgers, taking advantage of the three days of rest, have decided to push back Ohtani's start to ensure he stays fresh, considering he will be hitting throughout the series.
Ohtani will likely start Game 3 or 4, with Tyler Glasnow getting a start as well before the rotation turns over.
Finally, the Dodgers are expected to add another pitcher to the roster, dropping one of Justin Dean or Hyeseong Kim.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
