Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Surprise Shohei Ohtani Decision, Roster Change Incoming, NLCS Starters Announced

Nelson Espinal

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) prepares to bat in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) prepares to bat in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their starters for the first two NLCS games, both of which exclude two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani from taking the mound as a starter.

Blake Snell is starting in Monday's Game 1, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start on Tuesday for Game 2.

The Dodgers, taking advantage of the three days of rest, have decided to push back Ohtani's start to ensure he stays fresh, considering he will be hitting throughout the series.

Ohtani will likely start Game 3 or 4, with Tyler Glasnow getting a start as well before the rotation turns over.

Finally, the Dodgers are expected to add another pitcher to the roster, dropping one of Justin Dean or Hyeseong Kim.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Doesn't Hold Back on Shohei Ohtani's Struggles

Dodgers' Max Muncy Sends Warning to Rest of MLB Amid Playoffs

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Accomplishes Feat No Player Has Done Before in MLB History

Dodgers to Make Big Change to NLCS Roster, Reveals Manager

How Did the Dodgers Fare Against NLCS Opponent Brewers in Regular Season?

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News