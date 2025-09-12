Dodgers Officially Release Veteran Pitcher After Disappointing Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers released right-handed relief pitcher Matt Sauer this week, according the team's transaction log.
Sauer had been designated for assignment over the weekend after catcher Chuckie Robinson was called up and catcher Dalton Rushing was placed on the 10-day injured list. After clearing waivers, the Dodgers elected to release Sauer, making him a free agent.
In 10 appearances for the Dodgers this season, Sauer held a 6.67 ERA, a 2-1 record and a save across 29.2 innings pitched. In his most recent appearance for the Dodgers, Sauer pitched two innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs and striking out two batters.
Sauer joined the Dodgers over the offseason after spending the 2024 season, his rookie year, with the Kansas City Royals.
The 26-year-old made the Dodgers' roster for the Tokyo Series before he was optioned back to Triple-A ahead of their domestic Opening Day series against the Detroit Tigers. Sauer made his first official appearance for the Dodgers on April 7, allowing three hits and one earned run to the Washington Nationals.
Three weeks later, Sauer made the first start of his MLB career, pitching five innings and allowing one earned run in the Dodgers' 15-2 win over the Miami Marlins.
Highlights from Sauer's time with the Dodgers include a four-inning, one-hit performance against the Marlins on May 7, in which he struck out four batters and allowed one walk. Lows include a regrettable outing against the San Diego Padres on June 10, when Sauer gave up nine runs on 13 hits. Utility man Kiké Hernández took over pitching for the final 2.1 innings.
The 111-pitch outing was the most taxing of Sauer's young career, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave him his flowers despite the rough showing. At the time, the Dodgers had 14 pitchers on the injured list and were playing their 12th game of a 13-day slate.
"You just gotta look at where our pen is at, and appreciating what we have the next few days," Roberts told reporters. "I have to give credit to Matt, to pitch as much as he's ever pitched, and essentially took one for the team."
Sauer will now take his talents elsewhere, as the Santa Maria native will be a free agent with the option to join any team over the final few weeks of the 2025 regular season.
