Dodgers Pitcher Competing for 5th Starter Spot Has No Idea What His Role Will Be
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ regular season schedule allows them to begin the season with a five-man starting rotation. Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaski, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have secured positions in the rotation.
Meanwhile, several pitchers have their eyes on the final spot remaining in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting rotation. Right-handed pitchers Tony Gonsolin, Bobby Miller, and Dustin May are projected to be the frontrunners for the fifth spot — however, Miller's setback could have forced him out of the competition for now.
More news: Dodgers Announce Massive Roster Move Involving 5 Players
Between May and Gonsolin, the loser of the competition could start in the season in the bullpen.
However, May — who is fully healthy for the first time since 2021 — made it known he wants to be part of the rotation.
“I’d prefer to start,” May said after Thursday's game. “But I just need to log innings. I mean, I haven’t been able to pitch in basically four years, so I just need to go out and pitch.”
May sustained a UCL tear in 2021, which limited him to 11 total starts through the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He underwent surgery to repair the torn flexor tendon in 2023 and was scheduled to begin rehabilitation in 2024.
However, a torn esophagus that required a second surgery further postponed May’s return to the mound. May has since overcome his battle with injuries but is unsure what his role will be with the Dodgers in 2025.
“I haven’t heard anything,” May said when asked about his early-season role on the pitching staff.
“It doesn’t matter if I know or not. They’re going to put me where they want to put me. It’s just kind of up to them.
Regardless of May’s uncertainty around whether or not he will start, the 27-year-old is confident in his ability to win the final spot in the rotation.
“When my stuff is in the (strike) zone, it’s just as good as anybody’s in the league. So I feel I have a good chance to get guys out,” May said. “But if it’s in the bullpen, it’s in the bullpen.
More news: Dave Roberts Predicts Breakout Year For Dodgers' $17M Former All-Star
Before May's long stretch of injuries, the right-hander posted a career-best 2.57 ERA and 44 strikeouts across 12 appearances, helping the Dodgers on their run to the 2020 World Series.
Since his return, May has logged a 5.40 ERA and six strikeouts through three starts in spring training.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.