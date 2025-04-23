Dodgers Pitcher Explains Absence From Donald Trump White House Visit
Joe Kelly, part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series champion roster, told Rob Bradford on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast why he did not visit the White House with his teammates on April 7.
"I was doing something," Kelly said. "I don't know. I forget what it was."
Kelly did not pitch in the 2024 postseason because of a right shoulder injury. After the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series last October, Kelly went unsigned as a free agent.
In February, Kelly said on Baseball Isn't Boring that his shoulder was not back to 100 percent but he was still open to pitching in 2025. Yet Kelly also acknowledged that, depending on how he progresses in his throwing program, he might choose to retire.
In his latest conversation with Bradford, Kelly declined to reveal his long-term plans for playing.
The pitcher did, however, indicate that visiting the White House earlier this month was an option for him.
"It wasn't a dire need," Kelly said.
Over a 13-year major league career, Kelly established himself as a hard-throwing, high-leverage reliever with a penchant for postseason heroics and a reputation for stirring controversy.
Kelly has a career record of 54-38, a 3.98 ERA and seven saves in 485 career games (81 starts). As a reliever, Kelly has three World Series rings (2018, 2020, 2024) to his credit.
After the Dodgers defeated the Rays in the 2020 World Series, Kelly famously wore a Mariachi jacket when the team visited the White House in July 2021.
Kelly traded his jersey for a mariachi jacket worn to Dodger Stadium by musician Grover Castro. To Castro's surprise, Kelly wore the jacket to Washington, D.C.
"I almost cried," Castro said later, via FOX 11. "I had tears in my eyes. That was crazy. It’s so surreal to think a little piece of us is standing in front of the Abraham Lincoln portrait. And, I think there are very few moments that will surpass that. I think one might be if I was standing in front of the Lincoln portrait."
As a starting pitcher, Kelly helped the St. Louis Cardinals reach the World Series in 2013, where they ultimately fell short to the Red Sox.
Kelly went 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA in 35 appearances for the Dodgers last year. In his second tour of duty in Los Angeles, the Southern California native limited opponents to 31 hits while striking out 35 batters in 32 innings.
Kelly's bold personality and fearless demeanor made him a fan favorite in Los Angeles. A pivotal moment came in 2020 when Kelly — not part of the 2017 Dodgers team — threw at Astros players Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, leading to a benches-clearing incident.
The act of defiance against the Astros' sign-stealing scandal resonated deeply with Dodgers fans, who felt the sting of the 2017 World Series loss to an Astros team ultimately found to be stealing their signs illegally.
