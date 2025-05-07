Dodgers Promote Matt Sauer, Place Former Closer on IL
Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips was placed on the injured list with right forearm discomfort Wednesday.
Phillips, the Dodgers' primary closer for much of 2023 and 2024, has not allowed a run in seven appearances this season while recording one save.
The Dodgers delayed the start to Phillips' season to give him time to recover from a right rotator cuff injury that he suffered in Oct. 2024. Phillips, 30, made five appearances during the Dodgers' run to the 2025 World Series without allowing a run, but did not appear after Game 6 of the NLCS.
The Dodgers recalled Matt Sauer from Triple-A Oklahoma City, giving the right-handed reliever his fourth separate shot at the major league level after he made the Opening Day roster out of spring training. He is active for the series finale against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Sauer, 26, is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 6.2 innings with the Dodgers this season. Although he has made only two appearances at the big league level this year, Wednesday will mark his sixth day on the Dodgers' active roster.
The Dodgers used five relievers — Luis Garcia, Alex Vesia, Anthony Banda, Tanner Scott and J.P. Feyereisen — in relief of Tony Gonsolin in their 5-4 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday. Feyereisen, who did not record an out while facing three batters in the fateful 10th inning, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Wednesday to make room for Landon Knack.
Knack is starting Wednesday's series finale at loanDepot Park, and manager Dave Roberts can only hope to ride Knack's right arm as long as possible.
Sauer's last appearance came April 29 with the Dodgers, coincidentally against the Marlins. He threw five innings in relief in what was a planned bullpen game. He allowed five hits, one run, no walks, and struck out four batters in a 7-3 loss.
Although Sauer returned to Oklahoma City after the game, he did not pitch for the Comets after his demotion.
In four games with the Dodgers' top farm team this season — three starts — the right-hander has allowed only three runs in 14.2 innings.
A native of Santa Maria, Sauer is a former second round (54th overall) pick by the New York Yankees in the 2017 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut last year with the Kansas City Royals and saw action in 14 games out of the bullpen, posting a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 innings.
