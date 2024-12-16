Dodgers Predicted to Land Cy Young Pitcher in Shocking Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been busy this offseason making several moves in free agency — but if one thing is clear from general manager Brandon Gomes, they aren't done yet.
Starting pitching has been the Dodgers' Achilles heel over the past couple of years. Despite starting the season with more than enough arms, injuries decimate the rotation when the postseason comes around.
Look no further than the 2024 season, when the Dodgers won the World Series with just three starters.
This is why MLB Network host Greg Amsinger predicts the Dodgers will look to Miami for a former Cy Young winner on the trade block.
"Sandy Alcantra's traded to the Dodgers," Amsinger predicted confidently while his co-hosts laughed at him. "Peter Bendix is getting rid of all these guys. If you've played in a big league game, you're gone!"
Los Angeles is projected to have a six-man rotation for the 2025 season. Clayton Kershaw has yet to officially re-sign with the team and retirement could be on the table after next season. Dustin May is looking to get back on the mound after mising all of 2024, and will be entering his final year of arbitration before reaching free agency.
If the Dodgers thought their rotation was fierce coming into 2025, it could get nastier if they acquire Alcantra from Miami in some type of deal.
However, according to Craig Mish of Sportsgrid, the Miami Marlins have informed Alcantara that he will not be traded this offseason.
Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his elbow in Oct. 2023. He took the mound at Dodger Stadium in mid-September for his first live batting practice since surgery and looked like he was in midseason form.
The 29-year-old last pitched in the majors on Sept. 3, 2023, when he left a start against Washington due to discomfort. Following a stint on the injured list, he attempted a minor league rehab start, but it was cut short after the discomfort returned.
In 2022, Alcantara posted a 14-9 record with a career-low 2.28 ERA and led the majors with six complete games, earning him the honor of being the first Marlins player to win a Cy Young award.
While the Marlins may not want to trade him, a team like the Dodgers — full of great prospects — could potentially convince them to make a move.