Dodgers Predicted to Poach All-Star Closer From NL West Rival
As the new year quickly approaches, free-agent reliever Tanner Scott remains unsigned but continues to draw strong interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Scott, who most recently played for the San Diego Padres, is a key target for the Dodgers after they lost veteran reliever Daniel Hudson to retirement.
Los Angeles had hoped to acquire Milwaukee’s Devin Williams in a trade, but the New York Yankees swooped in to secure him, leaving the Dodgers in search of bullpen reinforcements. Despite having a solid bullpen, the Dodgers are actively looking for another arm, potentially to fill a closer role.
More news: Dodgers, Teoscar Hernandez Haven't Discussed Deal in a Week
In a prediction from Major League Baseball insider Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports, Scott will sign with the Dodgers soon.
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has acknowledged the team’s need for added bullpen depth, stating, "If we can add an additional reliever, that helps increase the chances of us not going to market in July."
He continued, "So, yeah, I could see us looking to do that. Now, it doesn't mean we'll be able to, but I could see us looking."
The Dodgers have been busy this offseason, making several key moves to strengthen their roster. They signed former Padres and San Francisco Giants left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell, re-signed reliever Blake Treinen, and added free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto.
Friedman has been clear about his strategy, explaining, "My goal is to not buy in July. I am setting that out there right now. My goal is to do everything we can right now to not buy in July. It is terrible."
Scott’s performance in 2023 further solidified his value on the free-agent market. He posted a solid 2.73 ERA across 28 appearances for the Padres, making an immediate impact after joining the team. The left-handed reliever’s breakout year also included his first All-Star selection, a 1.75 ERA, 22 saves, and 84 strikeouts over 62.2 innings. Scott’s ability to dominate against both left- and right-handed hitters in high-leverage situations makes him an ideal candidate for a team looking to bolster its bullpen.
Given Scott’s strong 2023 campaign and his ability to handle the closer role, he’s expected to attract considerable interest this offseason.