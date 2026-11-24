Los Angeles Dodgers free agent left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal has agreed to a massive nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets. That contract makes him the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball history, both by total value and average annual value.

Skubal will be the clear-cut No. 1 option for the Mets. As for the Dodgers, they're left with a big hole in their rotation.

The Dodgers traded for Skubal ahead of this summer’s deadline, sending three prospects to the Detroit Tigers. Los Angeles will now look to turn the page on the Skubal era.

While the best player is gone this free-agent cycle, the Dodgers can still find a serviceable replacement.

While some have reported the Dodgers won't look to sign a starting pitcher — instead relying on their internal depth — USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported otherwise.

According to Nightengale the Dodgers will find their Skubal replacement in free agency.

“The Milwaukee Brewers ruined their season. The Mets ruined their biggest offseason prize. They aren’t going to just sit back and let everyone else ruin their winter," Nightengale wrote. "They will sign another free-agent starter."

Who Could Dodgers Sign in Free Agency?

Skubal was by far the best free agent on the market, but there are still plenty of capable starters, including Michael King, Freddy Peralta and Kaima Taira, among others. The Dodgers could also look to bring someone like Eric Lauer back, who fit in nicely this past season.

At the same time, the starting pitchers simply don’t have the star power compared to Skubal. Because of that, the Dodgers have been linked to upgrade their bullpen rather than looking for a starter.

The Dodgers have been linked to Padres star reliever Adrian Morejon, who has established himself as one of the premier arms out of the bullpen. He’s been stellar for the Padres, who would love to retain him.

However, we’ve seen the Dodgers poach some of the Padres' biggest stars in the past, like Tanner Scott just two offseasons ago.

Who Are the Dodgers' Current Starting Pitchers?

Los Angeles' current starting depth with Skubal joining the Mets consists of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone.

The Dodgers' current starting pitching depth with Tarik Skubal joining the Mets:



- Yoshinobu Yamamoto

- Blake Snell

- Tyler Glasnow

- Shohei Ohtani

- Roki Sasaki

- Justin Wrobleski

- Emmet Sheehan

- Gavin Stone



The Dodgers could very well add another starter, but don't need to. pic.twitter.com/mvMdAvQbl4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 22, 2026

Adding another starter would certainly help the Dodgers, especially considering the alarming number of injuries their rotation has endured. Still, it's not necessarily a move they need to make in order for this offseason to be considered a success.

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