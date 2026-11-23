The Los Angeles Dodgers learned Sunday that Tarik Skubal is headed to New York to continue his baseball career. His nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets will set a record for a pitcher once it's official.

Skubal won the American League Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025, and started Game 1 of the 2026 National League Division Series and NL Championship Series after the Dodgers acquired him from the Detroit Tigers in August. The Mets are gaining, and the Dodgers are losing, arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

What the Dodgers gained will be revealed in weeks and months, not days. Here are a few reasons why they might have been unmotivated to make Skubal an offer — and why Sunday's news is not an apocalyptic scenario.

1. The Dodgers were already backed into a (comfortable) corner of long-term starting pitcher contracts

The contracts for Yoshinobu Yamamoto (through 2035), Shohei Ohtani (2033), Blake Snell (2029) and Tyler Glasnow (2028) give the Dodgers four veteran starters under contract for the next two or more seasons.

Only Ohtani, who might not be a starting pitcher for the duration of his contract, has a no-trade clause. But the crowd might limit Dodgers' flexibility to move promising young pitchers into the rotation. (Roki Sasaki, under team control through 2030, is holding down a fifth spot.)

Injuries will inevitably create short-term opportunities for Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski and others. Skubal signing elsewhere makes it easier for the Dodgers to audition Jackson Ferris, Christian Zazueta, Adam Serwinowski — all of whom were just promoted to the 40-man roster — and other young pitchers who are ready to make the leap.

2. Tarik Skubal's injury history is cause for concern

Long-term contracts for pitchers Skubal's age (30) have become less common as UCL tears have become more inevitable for baseball's hardest-throwing starters. That's not a coincidence.

Skubal had Tommy John surgery once already, in college, and had flexor tendon surgery in 2022. Over parts of seven MLB seasons, he's only qualified for an ERA title twice. At some point, the number of oft-injured starting pitchers in one rotation can become too expensive to hedge against — even for the free-spending Dodgers.

The likelihood of injury only increases with age, a reality president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has already confronted with Ohtani, Glasnow and Snell. Adding Skubal's medical profile to that group for the next nine years would give any executive pause.

3. The possibility of a hard salary cap in the next CBA

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported this was a driving concern behind the Dodgers' decision not to present Skubal's camp with a formal offer.

Before Skubal agreed to terms Sunday, both the Mets and the Dodgers were among the eight teams whose total outlay exceeded MLB's proposed hard cap on player payrolls.

The team that missed the postseason while getting a 4.47 ERA from their starters in 2026 was willing to sign Skubal and risk the implications of a hard cap being implemented in the next CBA. The Dodgers, whose high-priced core has inarguably delivered better results on the field than the Mets, were not.

That's understandable, if disappointing for fans. There's no silver lining if the Dodgers can't outspend other teams in free agency because of a hard salary cap. There is one, perhaps, if a cap forces the Mets to trade some of their best players in a year as a result of the Skubal contract.

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