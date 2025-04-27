Dodgers Provide Massive Update on Tyler Glasnow’s Injury
After exiting his second consecutive start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow left early due to injury. In Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Glasnow was seen in discomfort while warming up before the second inning.
The team announced shortly after his exit that the All-Star left due to shoulder discomfort.
In the video below, Glasnow can be seen in obvious discomfort before heading back to the dugout.
Last week against the Texas Rangers, Glasnow left his start after four innings and tossing just a single pitch in the fifth.
It turned out that leg cramps were the reason for the All-Stars exit, and not much confidence was lost on him heading back to the mound Sunday.
Manager Dave Roberts said before the game that there was no concern surrounding the All-Star and his recent ailments.
"He did an IV yesterday, just kind of getting his body hydrated, all the work leading up to today is good," said Roberts, "so for me and the training staff there's no concern going into this start, which is a good thing."
Going into Sunday, Glasnow was throwing a 3.71 ERA over 17 innings pitched. He added 23 strikeouts to just 10 walks.
Before his exit Sunday, Glasnow had two earned runs off two home runs, a walk, and no strikeouts over his 17 pitches thrown. The All-Star has yet to find his footing, and find continued health
The All-Star also has yet to throw more than six innings this season. He surpassed that mark nine times in 2024 over his 22 appearances.
With already 12 Dodgers pitchers on the injured list, fans should hope that Glasnow isn't the latest name to land on the IL.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.