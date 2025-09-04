Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Provide Update on Will Smith Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in position at home against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 15.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith left Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a right hand contusion, the team announced.

Dalton Rushing pinch hit for Smith in the third inning at PNC Park and took over behind the plate after Smith was hit on the hand by a Nick Gonzales foul ball in the bottom of the second.

Gonzales eventually struck out, and Smith stayed in and finshed out the second inning behind the plate. But after he was checked out by a trainer in the Dodgers' dugout, Smith was removed from the game.

A contusion is a best-case scenario for Smith, who went 3 for 5 in Tuesday's series opener. Smith also delivered the big hit in the Dodgers' previous game, a walkoff home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday.

