Dodgers' Will Smith 2 Homers Away From Tying All-Time Record
Walk-off home runs have been a Will Smith specialty practically from the time of his Dodgers debut.
In Smith's fourth career game, he walked off the Philadelphia Phillies with a ninth-inning home run at Dodger Stadium on June 1, 2019. In his seventh career game, Smith did it again, walking off the Colorado Rockies with a three-run home run — becoming the third Dodgers rookie with a walk-off home run in as many days.
Smith's June 23, 2019 home run against Scott Oberg was also the first pinch-hit walk-off home run of his career.
Flash forward six years. Sunday, Smith belted a walk-off home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was his fourth career pinch hit walk-off home run. That's not an all-time record, but it's remarkably close.
Jason Giambi hit six walk-off home runs as a pinch hitter, a sliver of the 440 homers he hit in his 20-year major league career. No one has hit more. Smith, for comparison's sake, has 128 home runs in his career.
Smith's fourth pinch hit walk-off home run broke a tie on the career leaderboard with former Dodgers utility player Charlie Culberson. He hit four walk-off homers in his career, including three as a pinch hitter, before retiring last year with 30 career home runs.
"That's pretty cool," Smith told reporters after the game. "It's always [being] ready to go. Not checking out of the game early or whatever. Just doing what you can, just being ready for that spot."
The home run capped a poor month for Smith. He entered August with a .325/.424/.544 slash line in his first 85 games. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 30, he slashed .147/.318/.250 with two home runs. On Aug. 23, his batting average dipped below .300 for the first time all season.
Smith's 17th home run of the season ticked his batting average back up to .293. It also reiterated why manager Dave Roberts trusts Smith in the batter's box in clutch situations.
“I think he’s got a calm heartbeat," Roberts said after the game. "He’s not afraid to fail. He loves being in that moment. And he’s always a good choice. And has obviously come up with a lot of big hits. That was a big one.”
Roberts believes the home run was a culmination of the work Smith has been putting in behind the scenes.
"Will's been going through it but he's been working his tail off," Roberts said. "Today he reaped some benefit, so it was really good to see from a guy who's an All-Star player, who's ready when called upon, and delivered in a big moment."
