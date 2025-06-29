Dodgers, Royals Make Massive Announcement Regarding Sunday’s Rain Delay
The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't start their series finale against the Kansas City Royals on time as a rain delay was issued ahead of the rubber match.
The start time has finally been announced and the game will now begin at 12:10 PT.
The Dodgers are tied for the best record in baseball at 52-32 and currently up six games in their division. The Royals, on the other hand, are 3.5 games back from a Wild Card spot in the American League.
The Dodgers are set to have right-hander Lou Trivino on the bump, who despite his 4.06 ERA on the year, has lowered it to just a 2.89 average upon heading to L.A. Trivino has 14 strikeouts to just six walks across 18.2 innings in a Dodgers uniform.
As for Kansas City, southpaw Kris Bubic will be starting on the mound with a 2.18 ERA across 15 starts on the year. He has hurled 96 strikeouts to just 27 walks, totaling an ERA+ of 189, almost 90 percent better than the league average arm.
