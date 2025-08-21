Dodgers Shuffle Bullpen, Lineup Ahead of Series Finale vs Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgders are looking to split their series against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday after having dropped two of the first three games of the set.
The Dodgers shuffled around their bullpen ahead of the game, optioning right-hander Paul Gervase back to Triple-A and calling up Matt Sauer.
Gervase had just been called up Wednesday, and allowed one run in two innings during the game. It was his first game with the Dodgers, having arrived from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline.
Sauer has made nine MLB appearances this season, posting a 6.18 ERA through 27.2 innings. His last appearance came in June against the San Diego Padres.
As for the offense, both Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez are absent from Thursday's lineup. Ohtani left Wednesday's game with a thigh injury, however, is out for an unrelated planned day off.
Will Smith will fill the DH role in Ohtani's stead, meaning Dalton Rushing starts at catcher. Alex Call is playing in right field for Hernandez.
Mookie Betts will lead off for the boys in blue, followed by Freddie Freeman and Smith. Michael Conforto will get a rare nod in the cleanup spot, with rookies Alex Freeland and Rushing behind him. Andy Pages will bat seventh followed by Call, and Miguel Rojas will round out the lineup.
Clayton Kershaw is starting on the mound for the Dodgers on Thursday, and will look to build upon a solid run of starts since the beginning of August. He has lasted 6.0 innings in each of his three starts since Aug. 1, allowing just two runs during that stretch.
The Dodgers will face Chase Dollander, who they have already seen once this season. Dollander started for the Rockies on June 25, and allowed three runs across 5.2 innings in an 8-1 Dodgers win.
Thursday's game is a must-win for the Dodgers, who have struggled through the last few weeks outside of their performance against the Padres last weekend. The Padres trail the Dodgers in the NL West by just one game, and could head into a series at Petco Park tied at the top with the Padres if they drop the series.
Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies
- Mookie Betts, SS
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Will Smith, DH
- Michael Conforto, LF
- Alex Freeland, 3B
- Dalton Rushing, C
- Andy Pages, CF
- Alex Call, RF
- Miguel Rojas, 2B
