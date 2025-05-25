Dodgers Sign Former World Series Champion Reliever to Bolster Depth
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed right-handed reliever Chris Stratton, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.
The 34-year-old was recently released by the Kansas City Royals after posting a 7.94 ERA across 17 innings pitched. He will look to add depth to a Dodgers bullpen that is in need of reinforcements.
With 620.1 innings pitched over the last 10 seasons, it is clear why the Dodgers would want Stratton on the team. His durability is a huge positive for a pitching roster that currently has 14 men on the injured list.
Stratton has not only veteran experience, but championship experience to bring to the Dodgers clubhouse.
His only time pitching in October was during the Texas Rangers World Series run in 2023. He threw four total innings, and three strikeouts on his way to earning a ring with Texas.
Stratton started his career with the rival San Francisco Giants after being drafted No. 20 overall in the 2012 MLB Draft. He would debut in 2016 and spend three seasons in the Bay, starting 36 of his 48 outings.
He began the 2018 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels, but would only make seven appearances before heading to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He would stay in Pittsburgh until the middle of the 2022 season before making his way to the St. Louis Cardinals.
From St. Louis, Stratton would then be moved again to the Texas Rangers in the middle of the 2023 season, and help them eventually win their first championship in franchise history.
Stratton has been a member of the Kansas City Royals since the beginning of the 2024 campaign and made 12 appearances this season. He is a career 4.63 ERA pitcher and will hopefully add quality innings to his resume as he prepares to begin the next chapter of his professional baseball career.
