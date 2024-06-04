Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani's ex-Interpreter to Plead Guilty to Two Federal Charges: Reports
The disgraced former interpreter to Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is set to plead guilty to federal charges of bank and tax fraud in court Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Ippei Mizuhara, 39, reportedly will admit to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani, who was by his side for more than six years as his interpreter for the Angels and Dodgers.
The plea will nearly bring to a conclusion a shocking sports gambling saga that ensnared the Dodgers' $700 million star in March. Mizuhara is not expected to be sentenced Tuesday, but the bank fraud charge reportedly carries a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, and the false tax return charge carries a sentence of up to three years in federal prison.
According to the Justice Department, Mizuhara made approximately 19,000 wagers over more than three years, up to $160,000 per bet. The money was sent to an illegal bookmaker by wire transfers and reportedly received by a reality TV star.
“From no later than November 2021 to March 2024, Mizuhara used Ohtani’s password to successfully sign into the bank account and then changed the account’s security protocols without Ohtani’s knowledge or permission,” the Justice Department said. “In total, Mizuhara called the bank and impersonated Ohtani on approximately 24 occasions.”
Ohtani has maintained all along that he was a victim of Mizuhara's activity, and not aware of the money being taken from his personal bank account.
At a press conference in March, Ohtani said he learned of the theft from him only when Mizuhara admitted it to the team after the Dodgers' season-opening victory in Seoul, South Korea.
In 58 games this season, Ohtani leads the team with 14 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .322 batting average.