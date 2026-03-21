Dodgers Still Evaluating One Roster Decision for Opening Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers are less than one week away from the start of the 2026 season and their Opening Day roster is all but officially set.

More clarity arrived in the middle of the week when Santiago Espinal had his contract selected in order to be added onto the Dodgers' 40-man roster, and with Kyle Hurt and River Ryan being among those sent to Minor League camp.

It's left the Dodgers down to deciding between Hyeseong Kim and Alex Freeland as the left-handed hitting option for the platoon at second base. Espinal and Miguel Rojas figure to see time there as well.

“I think it’s one of those things that you could argue both sides of either decision, as far as Alex or Hyeseong," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"And so I just don’t think it’s clear cut. We still haven’t seen Hyeseong a bunch. Alex, I think, he’s taken great at-bats. The numbers, the surface line, certainly isn’t there, but it’s still Spring Training.

"So I think there’s just deeper conversations that are going to be had.”

Who is the better choice for Dodgers roster?

Hyeseong Kim

Kim began last season with Triple-A Oklahoma City before injuries created an opportunity to join the Dodgers roster. He made the most of it, shining in a limited role and playing his way into more starts.

However, Kim's success began to wane as he played through a left shoulder injury. He continued to make adjustments to his swing during the offseason and got off to a hot start in Spring Training.

It was short lived, as Kim left to join Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic. He failed to carry success over from the Cactus League, notching just two hits--one of which was a home run--in 12 at-bats over four WBC games.

Before leaving camp, Kim went 9-for-13 with a 1.154 on-base plus slugging percentage, one home run and five RBI across five Cactus League games. Since returning to the Dodgers lineup, Kim has gone on a four-game hitting streak while also adding three stolen bases.

Upon getting back from the World Baseball Classic, Kim acknowledged his need to fare better offensively for the Dodgers than he did in the tournament.

Kim could have an upperhand on Freeland not just because of better results so far this spring, but also his ability to play center field.

Alex Freeland

Freeland also made his MLB debut last season, but appeared in just 29 games to Kim's 71. Freeland offers some positional versatility as well with being able to play second base, third base and shortstop.

Freeland is batting just .103/.288/.154 with two doubles and five RBI this spring. However, he's worked 11 walks and demonstrated improved plate discipline.