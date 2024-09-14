Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow's Receives Unfortunate Status For Return This Season
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow will likely miss the remainder of the season, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
The latest MRI scans revealed Glasnow has a sprained elbow. He was scheduled to throw a simulated game against live batters on Friday, but during his warmup in the bullpen, he began to feel discomfort in the same arm that landed him on the injured list.
“He just felt some discomfort in his arm,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Juan Toribio. “We felt we should cut it short and couldn’t go through with the sim game. Obviously, it’s a setback. I don’t know what that means as far as the coming days. I just know we’re going to re-assess and see how he feels over the coming days, see where we can pick up throwing again.”
The two-inning simulated game at Truist Park would've been a sign that Glasnow was on the mend, but it didn't happen. Instead, the Dodgers are officially short their ace for the postseason.
On Aug. 16, Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list. At the time, it seemed like the Dodgers were merely taking a cautious approach with their ace.
On Aug. 30, Roberts told reporters that the team was ‘hopeful’ Glasnow would make a return before the end of the season.
The latest news indicates Glasnow's season is over.
This is the 30-year-old's second stint on the injured list this season. His latest stint has unfolded into a nightmare for the Dodgers.
Glasnow has dealt with a number of right elbow and forearm injuries throughout his career. The Dodgers ace underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022.
Los Angeles invested millions in acquiring the right-hander from the Tampa Bay Rays in December. Glasnow was slated to play a pivotal playoff role for the Dodgers.
The team positioned the righty to spearhead the pitching efforts of the Dodgers in October, but now will only be a spectator of the postseason.
The 30-year-old had a 3.49 ERA and a 9-6 record before going on the injured list. Glasnow has thrown a career-high strikeouts with 168 through 134 innings. Those numbers won't change anymore in 2024.
Injuries have riddled the Dodgers clubhouse for the majority of the season. The adversity the team has had to face hasn’t yielded in 2024.
The Dodgers will have to rely on another pitcher to step up in Glasnow's absence.