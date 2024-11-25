Dodgers World Series Champion Among Most Likely Trade Candidates, Per Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to return to the Fall Classic next season, but there's a good chance it won't be with the same group of players. Second baseman Gavin Lux has emerged as a trade candidate for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers announced Mookie Betts would be returning to the infield for the 2025 season. Betts played shortstop this season and it went as expected given the star hadn't played the position since high school.
After Betts was sidelined by a fractured hand in June, the shortstop experiment seemed to come to a conclusion. When Betts returned in August, the Dodgers placed him back in right field. It's certainly an interesting move by the Dodgers to place Betts back in the infield, despite being one of the best defensive right fielders in the league.
Since the Dodgers already have two available short stops in Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman, it seems unlikely that Betts would also be an infield quarterback. The most likely landing spot for Betts would be second base, which leaves Lux as the odd man out.
Once upon a time, the Dodgers were unwilling to trade Lux for a major star. But the latest report indicates that the Dodgers would be open to trading the second baseman in exchange for a high-profile player.
The Chicago White Sox are in need of position players and the Dodgers could send Lux in exchange for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The Dodgers announced the team will be using a six-man rotation next season, which means there are vacant slots to fill.
If the Dodgers learned anything from 2024, it's that they can never have enough starting pitching. The Dodgers are hoping to sign Roki Sasaki and another starting pitcher this winter. The White Sox are expected to trade Crochet this offseason.
As the offseason unfolds, a better picture will become clear of the Dodgers' roster for 2025. For now, the speculation frenzy will continue.
Although Lux is a homegrown player, the Dodgers have more pressing needs in the outfield and with the starting rotation that Lux is no longer a necessity.