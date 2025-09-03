Former Dodger Dustin May Temporarily Moved to Red Sox Bullpen Amid Struggles
Former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May has had a rough 2025.
After missing the entirety of the 2024 campaign recovering from flexor tendon surgery, May was weeks away from a rehab assignment, until a piece of lettuce caused him to tear his esophagus and sidelined him indefinitely.
May simply taking the mound and kicking off his sixth season was an incredible achievement in and of itself, but after a 4.85 ERA across his first 19 outings in LA, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox at the deadline.
With 16 earned runs in his first five starts, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that he will move May to the bullpen this week.
May is expected to return to the rotation after, but for the moment, Cora didn't want May to go 10 days without pitching.
May doesn't have too much experience pitching in relief, doing so just 13 times in his MLB career, but he was beginning to transition to the 'pen towards the end of his Dodgers career.
His second to last outing in a Dodgers uniform was out of the bullpen, but mostly due to superstar Shohei Ohtani getting the start and going just three innings. May would take the next 4.2 frames and earned the win.
May's final appearance with the Dodgers was ironically at Fenway Park.
He went five innings against the team that would eventually trade for him, allowing four earned runs, five hits, no walks, and hurling five strikeouts.
May has seen many struggles this season, but his drop in fastball velocity is perhaps the biggest detriment to his game. The right-hander still has incredible stuff and is constantly applauded for the amount of movement in his offerings, but his 96.9 mph fastball from 2023 has dipped to an average speed of 94.9 mph. For reference, that put him in the 91st percentile during his 48 innings in 2023, but now just the 60th percentile this season.
The hope is that May can get back to being the 2.57 ERA thrower that he was in 2020, finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. Whatever role it will end up being, there is no doubt that someone who has battled as much adversity as May has will work tirelessly to get back to that place.
