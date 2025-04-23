Former Dodgers All-Star Yasiel Puig Almost Hit in Head Leading to Benches-Clearing Incident in KBO
The Los Angeles Dodgers once had an All-Star named Yasiel Puig who took the league by storm.
Known for his athleticism, passion, and even on-field comedy, his undeniable power and speed were a sensational combination during his six seasons in L.A.
Nowadays, Puig finds himself playing for Korea Baseball Organization's Kiwoom Heroes.
He was recently involved in a scary at-bat that resulted in both teams' dugouts emptying and swarming the diamond. On the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning, an opposing player appeared to pitch very closely to Puig's head.
As Puig took a few steps towards the pitcher's mound and stopped, the opposing catcher appeared to try and console him and calm down the 'Wild Horse,' a nickname affectionately given to Puig by the late Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully.
Puig had a career .279 batting average as a member of the Dodgers with an OPS of .823, 108 home runs, 331 RBIs, and 60 stolen bases while in L.A. After his time in Southern California, Puig started the 2019 campaign as a member of the Cincinnati Reds and then finished off the year in Cleveland.
Puig then played in Mexico and the Dominican Winter League before winding up in Korea. He split time there and the Venezuelan Winter League with additional stints in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
At 34 years old, he is hitting .204 in Korea this season with four home runs and 14 RBIs across 26 games.
Puig has spoken about a potential return to MLB, most recently via MLB insider Hector Gomez this past spring.
"I hope one day MLB can open up opportunities for me like they've opened up for others who have been suspended. Many will say things about me that aren't true, but I ask that you look at this: I've never been suspended for off-field reasons. I ask that justice be served one day. I will never give up".
