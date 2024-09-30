Former Dodgers Closer All But Confirms He'll Find New Team in Free Agency
As the Boston Red Sox began to wrap up the 2024 season against the Tampa Bay Rays, the absence of closer Kenley Jansen was palpable. His locker stood empty, without his name tag, raising questions about his status with the team.
“He went home,” Cora revealed pregame on Friday.“I talked to him this week. As soon as it was over, two days ago, he wasn’t going to pitch. There’s other stuff that we talked about, there’s other stuff that’s going on with him, so yeah.”
The Red Sox officially placed Jansen on the injured list on Monday due to right shoulder inflammation, prompting his decision to return home to Los Angeles. This move followed a disappointing season where the team struggled, and Jansen felt it was best to step away.
On Sunday, the former Los Angeles Dodgers closer opened up on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast, shedding light on his situation.
He mentioned that he had spoken with Cora, saying, “Me and A.C. had a conversation and we both agreed. That’s what it was, nothing big.”
He emphasized that there was no underlying issue, stating that he left simply because he was on the injured list and had been advised by his manager to go home.
“I told Kenley to go home,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.“So if they’re upset, they should come to my office and ask me. We talked during the week. There’s other stuff that is going on with Kenley, too. But the manager decided for him, ‘Hey, we’re out of it. So if you want to go home, you go home. And he went home.'”
While the end of his tenure in Boston was disappointing, Jansen is looking forward to the future and the upcoming offseason.
“I’m just going to enjoy the process,” he said, outlining his plans. “The process is to get up at 5:45 in the morning, work out, bring my kids to school, come back, work out again in my gym, go to the field, play catch. When I have to, throw my bullpen. I’m just going to enjoy that part, enjoy the offseason, getting ready for a successful 2025 season. I think this is my fourth free agent time... I’m just going to enjoy getting ready for the season. I know my agent’s going to do a great job. Wherever I land, I’m going to be ready for it.”
Reflecting on his time in Boston, Jansen expressed a sense of nostalgia and appreciation for the city.
“Of course, I’m going to miss them. Why not? It’s a city that deserves winning. It’s a city that deserves championships there… It’s a city of champions. They deserve nothing but the best.” His sentiments encapsulate his commitment to the game and the respect he holds for the franchise and its passionate fanbase.