Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Could Spend Next 2 Seasons With New Team
Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler won't be returning to the team next season after he signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, but fans were hopeful there could always be a reunion in 2026. However, there's a chance Buehler could spend the next two seasons with Boston.
Though it was announced Buehler would be signing with the Red Sox on a one-year, $21.05 million deal, the actual structure of the contract is actually more complex. According to Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo, Buehler received a $3.05 million signing bonus, $15 million base salary, and a $25 million mutual option for 2026 (or $3 million buyout).
Therefore, if Buehler enjoys his first year in Boston, he could very well return to the Red Sox in 2026. While Buehler may be playing for another team, his name will always be remembered in Dodgers lore. Buehler can't be forgotten by the Dodgers fanbase as he is regarded as a World Series hero.
As the Dodgers ran out of options in their overworked bullpen during Game 5 of the World Series, Buehler put on his cleats and started to warm up on one day of rest. Buehler closed out the ninth inning and the chapter with the Dodgers to perfection.
Just two months after winning his second World Series with the Dodgers, Buehler officially addressed Red Sox fans in a social media post.
“What up Boston? #0 here… See y’all soon,” Buehler wrote in a post on X.
Buehler will join a Red Sox organization that is in the midst of building a winning roster this offseason. Before the Buehler signing, Boston added ace Garrett Crochet to the rotation, highlighting the team's seriousness about contending next season.
While the Dodgers could have very well brought Buehler back by extending him a qualifying offer, the Red Sox signed him for the exact same value and didn’t have to give up a draft pick. The Dodgers chose to extend a qualifying offer to Teoscar Hernández, which he rejected. By extending the qualifying offer to Hernández, teams interested in signing the outfielder would've had to give up a draft pick to snag him.
Boston made a smart move by signing Buehler for virtually the same amount as a qualifying offer, but had no downside in regards to the draft pick. The Buehler signing could be one of the best of the offseason if he has a strong performance next season.
