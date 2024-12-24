Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Justin Turner Trolls ESPN Insider in Hilarious Way
Former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner took exception to being left off Jeff Passan's list of best free agents at the first base position still available.
Passan, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), listed the first basemen who have secured contracts recently and highlighted the prominent players still on the market. He mentioned a list of first basemen yet to sign including Pete Alonso, Anthony Rizzo, Josh Bell, and Ty France.
Despite only playing first base for parts of a few seasons, Turner still felt left out.
The first base market has been on fire over the past several days. Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros, Paul Goldschmidt joined the New York Yankees, Josh Naylor was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Carlos Santana returned to the Cleveland Guardians.
More news: Former Dodgers World Series Champion Signs $37 Million Deal With AL Contender
On top of that, the Washington Nationals acquired Nathaniel Lowe in a trade.
Although he might be getting older — he just turned 40 in November — Turner vowed to play in 2025 at the end of the 2024 season.
"I still feel good, still feel like I have a lot to contribute,” Turner said in September. “And I absolutely love spending time around these guys and the conversations and questions and helping guys try to figure things out."
Turner expressed interest in returning to Seattle at the end of the season and the Mariners are reportedly interested in re-signing him.
"I've talked to a lot of guys, and I've enjoyed my time here – I would love to be back and be a Mariner,” Turner said. “And I guess when that time comes, we'll see what happens. ... This is a fantastic clubhouse. And like I said, it's a core group of guys that is going to be together for some time, and I think they have a chance to do some special things.”
Turner has played only 123 games at first base throughout his career. Most of his time has been spent at third base, and potential teams may now see him as better suited for a designated hitter role rather than a regular infield position.
Regardless of what position he plays, Turner clearly feels like he is deserving of a new contract.